HKT Trust <6823.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <6823.HK> . HY profit attributable to holders of share stapled units was hk$2.32 billion, an increase of 30% . Says HY total revenue increased by 3% to hk$16.39 billion . Says interim distribution per share stapled unit of 27.09 hk cents .