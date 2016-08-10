HKT Trust (6823.HK)
6823.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$9.55
Open
HK$9.54
Day's High
HK$9.55
Day's Low
HK$9.51
Volume
4,087,284
Avg. Vol
9,698,750
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$9.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HKT Trust says HY profit attributable HK$2.32 bln, up 30 pct<6823.HK>
HKT Trust <6823.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <6823.HK> . HY profit attributable to holders of share stapled units was hk$2.32 billion, an increase of 30% . Says HY total revenue increased by 3% to hk$16.39 billion . Says interim distribution per share stapled unit of 27.09 hk cents . Full Article
BRIEF-PCCW updates on holidings in HKT Trust and HKT in issue
* Confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: