Edition:
India

HKT Trust (6823.HK)

6823.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$9.55
Open
HK$9.54
Day's High
HK$9.55
Day's Low
HK$9.51
Volume
4,087,284
Avg. Vol
9,698,750
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$9.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HKT Trust says HY profit attributable HK$2.32 bln, up 30 pct<6823.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

HKT Trust <6823.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <6823.HK> . HY profit attributable to holders of share stapled units was hk$2.32 billion, an increase of 30% . Says HY total revenue increased by 3% to hk$16.39 billion . Says interim distribution per share stapled unit of 27.09 hk cents .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

HKT Trust News

BRIEF-PCCW updates on holidings in HKT Trust and HKT in issue

* Confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 6823.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials