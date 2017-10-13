Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Gas Blue Sky says sought delisting from main board of SGX-ST

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd <6828.HK>:‍Has sought delisting of its shares from main board of Singapore Exchange securities trading​.‍Received confirmation from SGX-ST that it has no objection to proposed delisting subject to certain conditions​.

Blue Sky Power Holdings says Tam Man Kin has been appointed as Executive Director, CFO

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd <6828.HK>: Tam Man Kin has been appointed as an executive director, chief financial officer .Kwok Shek San has resigned from his position as an executive director, chief financial officer and authorized representative of co.

Blue Sky Power Holdings issues positive profit alert<6828.HK>

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd <6828.HK>: Positive profit alert <6828.HK> . Says group is expected to record a profit turnaround for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to the gain from the fair value change on financial assets through profit or loss .

Blue Sky Power Holdings announces disposal of 25% interest of Legon Ventures Ltd<6828.HK>

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd <6828.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the disposal of 25% interest of Legon Ventures Limited <6828.HK> . Consideration for the sale shares shall be hk$16.5 million . The company and Tian Feng International entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Says the net proceeds from the disposal will be approximately hk$16 million .

Blue Sky Power says Cheng Ming Kit will become co-chairman with Zhi Xiaoye<6828.HK>

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd <6828.HK>: Cheng ming kit, currently an executive director and chairman of board, will become a co-chairman of the board with zhi xiaoye .

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd says entered into acquisition agreement

Blue Sky Power Holdings Ltd:Says company and the vendor entered into the acquisition agreement.Deal for consideration of hk$152 million.