Edition:
India

Haitong Securities Co Ltd (6837.HK)

6837.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$12.84
Open
HK$12.78
Day's High
HK$12.88
Day's Low
HK$12.70
Volume
6,929,495
Avg. Vol
12,583,784
52-wk High
HK$15.24
52-wk Low
HK$12.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 459.4 mln yuan
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>6837.HK:Says Sept net profit at 459.4 million yuan ($69.72 million).  Full Article

Haitong Securities says listing of 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds on Oct. 10
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS> ::* Says listing of 5.5 billion yuan worth 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds on Oct. 10.  Full Article

Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 531.3 mln yuan
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 531.3 million yuan ($79.67 million).  Full Article

Haitong Securities' August net profit at 443 mln yuan
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says August net profit at 443.0 million yuan ($66.33 million).  Full Article

Haitong Securities' H1 net profit down 58 pct y/y
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 58 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($643.91 million).  Full Article

Haitong Securities to boost asset mgt unit's capital, banking arm to sell India unit
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> : Says board approves Haitong Bank to sell subsidiary in India .Says it plans to boost capital at asset management unit by up to 1.0 billion yuan ($149.75 million).  Full Article

Haitong Securities posts net profit of 494.9 mln yuan in July
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says net profit at 494.9 million yuan ($74.53 million) in July.  Full Article

Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed enters into cooperation agreements with three securities firms
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co <002411.SZ>: Says the co entered into cooperation agreements with Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>, BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited and Zhong De Securities Company Limited .Says the co plan to cooperate on M& A and financing business with three securities companies.  Full Article

Haitong Securities Co says Wang Kaiguo resigns as Chairman<600837.SS><6837.HK>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>: ...more resignation of chairman of the board resignation of non-executive director proposed appointment of directors <6837.HK> . Resignation of Wang Kaiguo as the Chairman of the board on 29 July 2016 . Board resolved to nominate Zhou Jie as an executive director candidate for the sixth session of the board .  Full Article

Haitong Securities' chairman resigns due to change in job role
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says chairman Wang Kaiguo resigns due to change in job role.  Full Article

Haitong Securities Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 mln yuan

* Says it issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 million yuan ($75.51 million) with maturity of 3 years

» More 6837.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials