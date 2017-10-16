Haitong Securities Co Ltd (6837.HK)
12.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.08 (-0.62%)
HK$12.84
HK$12.78
HK$12.88
HK$12.70
6,929,495
12,583,784
HK$15.24
HK$12.28
Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 459.4 mln yuan
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>6837.HK:Says Sept net profit at 459.4 million yuan ($69.72 million). Full Article
Haitong Securities says listing of 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds on Oct. 10
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS> ::* Says listing of 5.5 billion yuan worth 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds on Oct. 10. Full Article
Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 531.3 mln yuan
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 531.3 million yuan ($79.67 million). Full Article
Haitong Securities' August net profit at 443 mln yuan
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says August net profit at 443.0 million yuan ($66.33 million). Full Article
Haitong Securities' H1 net profit down 58 pct y/y
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 58 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($643.91 million). Full Article
Haitong Securities to boost asset mgt unit's capital, banking arm to sell India unit
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> : Says board approves Haitong Bank to sell subsidiary in India .Says it plans to boost capital at asset management unit by up to 1.0 billion yuan ($149.75 million). Full Article
Haitong Securities posts net profit of 494.9 mln yuan in July
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says net profit at 494.9 million yuan ($74.53 million) in July. Full Article
Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed enters into cooperation agreements with three securities firms
Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co <002411.SZ>: Says the co entered into cooperation agreements with Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>, BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited and Zhong De Securities Company Limited .Says the co plan to cooperate on M& A and financing business with three securities companies. Full Article
Haitong Securities Co says Wang Kaiguo resigns as Chairman<600837.SS><6837.HK>
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS>: ...more resignation of chairman of the board resignation of non-executive director proposed appointment of directors <6837.HK> . Resignation of Wang Kaiguo as the Chairman of the board on 29 July 2016 . Board resolved to nominate Zhou Jie as an executive director candidate for the sixth session of the board . Full Article
Haitong Securities' chairman resigns due to change in job role
Haitong Securities Co Ltd <600837.SS><6837.HK> :Says chairman Wang Kaiguo resigns due to change in job role. Full Article
BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 million yuan ($75.51 million) with maturity of 3 years