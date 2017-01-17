Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yunnan Water Investment says non-public issuance of renewable green bonds approved

Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd <6839.HK>: Received letter from Shanghai Exchange stating it has no objection to co's application for non-public issuance of renewable green bonds . Net proceeds from issuance will be used for construction, operation and acquisition of green industry projects .Corporate green bonds with a principal amount of not exceeding RMB1.80 billion to qualified investors.

Yunnan Water Investment updates on formation of JV

Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd <6839.HK>: parties agreed to establish jv company in haining, zhejiang province, prc with a registered capital of rmb 1.1 billion . jv company will be owned as to 49% by company and 51% by jv partner . Company and jv partner entered into joint venture agreement .Jv company will be owned as to 49% by company and 51% by jv partner.

Yunnan Water updates on acquisition of 50% interest in Galaxy Newspring<6839.HK>

Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd <6839.HK>: Announcement - discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of 50% interest in Galaxy Newspring Pte. Ltd. . Company (as the guarantor of the purchaser) and the vendor entered into the spa . Deal for the consideration of US$100 million . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, and the vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares . Consideration will be settled by debt financing of the group .

Yunnan Water Investment issues positive profit alert<6839.HK>

Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd <6839.HK>: Positive profit alert <6839.HK> . It is expected that the group will record a significant increase in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Growth in net profit of the group is due to the increased contribution to the turnover by the expansion of businesses .