Advantest Corp (6857.T)

6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,422JPY
7:38am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
¥2,419
Open
¥2,429
Day's High
¥2,438
Day's Low
¥2,409
Volume
986,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,380
52-wk High
¥2,456
52-wk Low
¥1,297

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

: Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10% in April-June - Nikkei . Tokyo Electron, six other Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers expected to see orders fall for first time in 3 quarters in April-June - Nikkei . Combined orders are forecast to drop about 10 pct from January-March quarter to about 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) - Nikkei . Quarter on Quarter, Disco sees 2 pct decrease to about 30 bln yen, while Advantest anticipates a slight fall to 40 bln yen - Nikkei .Quarter on Quarter, Tokyo Electron And Hitachi High-Technologies are bracing for 10 percent and 40 percent declines, respectively - Nikkei.  Full Article

Advantest adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Advantest <6857.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds to 1,647.1 yen from 1,655 yen, effective from April 1.  Full Article

Advantest announces delisting from NYSE
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Advantest Corp:Says it has been delisted from the NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 22 (U.S. local time).  Full Article

R&I affirms Advantest Corp‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 

Advantest Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable, changed from negative.  Full Article

Advantest gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Advantest Corp:Gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange, effective on April 22.  Full Article

Advantest to apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Advantest Corp:To apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange.Says the expected delisting date is late April 2016.  Full Article

Advantest announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Advantest Corp:To apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current United States-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

Advantest Corp News

Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain

* Nikkei gains for 10 days, winning streak at longest since 2015

