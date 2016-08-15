Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (6878.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Differ Group Holding Co enters placing agreement with Head & Shoulders Securities Ltd<6878.HK>
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Says the company entered into the placing agreement with Head & Shoulders Securities Limited . Deal for aggregate principal amount of up to hk$150 million . Full Article
Differ Group issues positive profit alert<6878.HK>
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Positive profit alert . Group net profit is expected to increase in excess of 25% for six months ended 30 June . Expected result due to business growth of financial lease service and express loan service For more news, please click here [6878.HK] Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130. Full Article
Differ Group's CEO purchases 6.9 mln shares of company<6878.HK>
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Ng chi chung, chief executive officer , during the period from 10 June to 8 July 2016, purchased 6.9 million shares of the company . Full Article
Differ Group says unit entered into framework agreement<6878.HK>
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Voluntary announcement framework agreement with People'S Government Of Yujiang County and an independent third party . Unit entered into framework agreement with the People ' S Government Of Yujiang County and an independent third party . Independent third party agreed with yujiang government to invest in development of agricultural drones business . Investment in agricultural drones business for an aggregate amount of RMB2.0 billion in yujiang county . Full Article
Differ Group says co entered into subscription and placing agreement<6878.HK>
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Says company as issuer entered into the subscription and placing agreement . Deal for aggregate amount of up to US$50 million . Intends to use net proceeds for group's business development including lending to group's customers and acquisitions . Full Article
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding announces provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers