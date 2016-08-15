Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Says the company entered into the placing agreement with Head & Shoulders Securities Limited . Deal for aggregate principal amount of up to hk$150 million .

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Positive profit alert . Group net profit is expected to increase in excess of 25% for six months ended 30 June . Expected result due to business growth of financial lease service and express loan service For more news, please click here [6878.HK] Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130.

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Ng chi chung, chief executive officer , during the period from 10 June to 8 July 2016, purchased 6.9 million shares of the company .

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Voluntary announcement framework agreement with People'S Government Of Yujiang County and an independent third party . Unit entered into framework agreement with the People ' S Government Of Yujiang County and an independent third party . Independent third party agreed with yujiang government to invest in development of agricultural drones business . Investment in agricultural drones business for an aggregate amount of RMB2.0 billion in yujiang county .

Differ Group Holding Co Ltd <6878.HK>: Says company as issuer entered into the subscription and placing agreement . Deal for aggregate amount of up to US$50 million . Intends to use net proceeds for group's business development including lending to group's customers and acquisitions .