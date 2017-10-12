Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Galaxy Securities Co posts ‍net profit of company for September was RMB 365.3 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <601881.SS>:September revenue RMB942.2 million.Sept ‍net profit of co RMB 365.3 million​.

China Galaxy Securities says HY net profit RMB 2.26 bln<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <6881.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.26 billion versus RMB 5.64 billion a year ago . HY total revenue and other income of RMB 9.25 billion versus RMB 17.48 billion . In the second half of 2016, the Chinese economy will continue to experience the bottoming process . Board does not declare payment of interim dividend to the shareholders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . In the second half of 2016 company will enrich product supplies in the brokerage business .

China Galaxy Securities says July net profit RMB 447.2 mln<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: July net profit RMB 447.2 million .

China Galaxy Securities says June net profit RMB 559.4 mln<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: June net profit RMB 559.4 million .

China Galaxy Securities enters agreement with Galaxy Financial Holdings<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: On 27 June 2016, the company entered into the framework agreement with Galaxy Financial Holdings . Galaxy Financial Holdings will provide financing to co, which will be secured by bond assets of co .

China Galaxy Securities records May net profit of RMB256.3 million<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: Records may net profit of RMB 256.3 million .

China Galaxy Securities says April net profit RMB 233.5 mln<6881.HK>

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd <6881.HK>: April net profit RMB 233.5 million .

China Galaxy Securities says entered into framework agreement with galaxy fund

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd:Announcement continuing connected transactions with galaxy fund.On 24 February 2016, the company entered into the framework agreement with galaxy fund.Pursuant to framework agreement, co and galaxy fund will conduct transactions in relation to the subscription or redemption of public funds and segregated accounts.China galaxy securities co - "transactions can effectively mitigate the credit risk and operational risk of its relevant businesses".Agreement to conduct dealer-quoted bond repurchase transactions with galaxy fund in the inter-bank market.