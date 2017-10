Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huatai Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS> ::Says it completed issuance of 2017 4th tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan .

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS>6886.HK:Says Sept net profit 467.9 million yuan ($71.00 million).

Huatai Securities issues 2017 2nd tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 bln yuan

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd tranche non-public subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan .

May 5 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS>6886.HK:Says net profit at 366.9 million yuan ($53.18 million)in april.

Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS><6886.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 408.5 million yuan ($61.26 million).

Jiangsu High Hope gains 293 mln yuan after selling shares in Huatai Securities

Jiangsu High Hope International Group <600981.SS> :Says it sold 16.8 million shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS> for investment gains of about 293.0 million yuan ($43.93 million).

Huatai Securities's H1 net profit down 57.4 pct

Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS><6886.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 57.4 percent y/y at 2.8 billion yuan ($420.97 million).

Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS>: July net profit for the period was RMB557.1 million . Says revenue for the period of July 2016 was RMB1.30 billion .

Huatai Securities Co Ltd <601688.SS> :Says July net profit at 557.1 million yuan ($83.90 million).

Huatai Securities updates on approval by CSRC of qualification of unit<5812.HK><601688.SS>

Huatai Securities Company Limited: Huatai b1910-huatai securities company limited announcement on the approval by the CSRC in relation to the qualification of Huatai Asset Management to conduct management business of public offering of securities investment funds .