Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd <6889.HK>: Voluntary announcement unaudited quarterly revenue information for the three months ended 30 June 2016 <6889.HK> . Qtrly total gross pay-ins 206.73 billion yen versus 207.14 billion yen . Says qtrly total revenue 37.83 billion yen versus 36.39 billion yen . Source (http://bit.ly/2a1yHU5) ((For more news, please click here [6889.HK])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).