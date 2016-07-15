Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denso to pay additional $193.8 mln to US consumers in auto parts settlement

:Japan's Denso <6902.T> to pay out additional $193.8 million to American consumers in auto parts settlement - attorneys.

Denso Corp - S.Korea fines Denso, Mitsubishi Elec in car part price-fixing case - Reuters

Denso Corp:South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Denso and Mitsubishi Electric a combined 1.14 billion won ($924,229.40) on Wednesday on charges of colluding to fix the prices of engine starter motors supplied to General Motors GM.N. - RTRS.This is the seventh price-fixing case involving global auto component makers probed by South Korea and comes amid a worldwide crackdown on car part cartels.In 2008, Denso and Mitsubishi Electric colluded on bid prices for the engine starter motors used in GM's Spark, Cruze and Orlando vehicles made in South Korea, the Fair Trade Commission said in a statement.Denso was fined 510 million won and Mitsubishi Electric 630 million won. Denso said it won't have to pay the fine because it has applied for a leniency program which enables a company to escape sanctions if on its own it reports the illegal conduct.An official at Mitsubishi Electric was not immediately available for comment.

Denso lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Denso Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 4,480,000 mln yen from 4,520,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 332,000 mln yen from 350,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 370,000 mln yen from 383,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 248,000 mln yen from 260,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 312.82 yen from 326.92 yen.Comments the performance of Q3 and exchange change are the main reasons for the forecast.

Denso Corp - EU antitrust regulators to fine Japanese car accelerators cartel - sources - Reuters

Denso Corp:EU antitrust regulators are set to hand down fines shortly to a cartel of Japanese car parts makers involved in fixing prices of car accelerators and starters, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday - RTRS.The companies in the cartel are world No. 2 parts maker Denso, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and a Hitachi Ltd unit, the people said - RTRS.It was not clear if there was a whistleblower among them and which company this was. Companies which report a cartel to the European Commission are not sanctioned - RTRS.Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. A Denso spokesman said: "We are not in a position to comment on the investigation." Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric officials were not immediately available for comment - RTRS.

R&I affirms Denso Corp's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook

Denso Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+".Rating outlook stable.