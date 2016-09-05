: Amada Holdings will lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with the current fiscal year ending March 2017 - Nikkei . Amada to spend more on investment to strengthen operations in sheet metal processing equipment, with buybacks implemented flexibly based on stock price, return on equity - Nikkei . For fiscal 2016, Amada Holdings is expected to pay an annual dividend of 42 yen (41 cents) per share - Nikkei . Amada Holdings targets group sales of 400 bln yen in fiscal 2020, up 32% from last fiscal year, and pretax profit of 80 billion yen, up 86% - Nikkei .To strengthen automation equipment, Amada hopes to deepen partnerships with such industrial machinery builders as Fanuc - Nikkei.