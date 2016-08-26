Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kyocera plans merger with unit Kyocera Medical Corp

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Kyocera Medical Corp, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.

Kyocera to acquire Melles Griot KK

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of optical component manufacturer Melles Griot KK .Melles Griot KK is expected to become a wholly owned Kyocera group company effective on september 1, 2016..

Kyocera to join hair regeneration research project-Nikkei<6971.T>

Nikkei: Kyocera Is teaming with riken research institute, bioventure organ technologies to conduct research on use of regenerative medicine for treating hair loss .

Kyocera sees FY 2017 annual dividend of 100 yen per share

Kyocera Corp:Sees FY 2017 annual dividend of 100 yen per share.

Kyocera lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Kyocera Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,480,000 mln yen from 1,530,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 85,000 mln yen from 110,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 135,000 mln yen from 140,000 mln yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,507.05 billion yen, net income of 87.08 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.