Edition:
India

Kyocera Corp (6971.T)

6971.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,456JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-47 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
¥7,503
Open
¥7,460
Day's High
¥7,476
Day's Low
¥7,428
Volume
307,400
Avg. Vol
1,105,391
52-wk High
¥7,514
52-wk Low
¥4,731

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kyocera plans merger with unit Kyocera Medical Corp
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Kyocera Medical Corp, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Kyocera to acquire Melles Griot KK
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of optical component manufacturer Melles Griot KK .Melles Griot KK is expected to become a wholly owned Kyocera group company effective on september 1, 2016..  Full Article

Kyocera to join hair regeneration research project-Nikkei<6971.T>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Kyocera Is teaming with riken research institute, bioventure organ technologies to conduct research on use of regenerative medicine for treating hair loss .  Full Article

Kyocera sees FY 2017 annual dividend of 100 yen per share
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Kyocera Corp:Sees FY 2017 annual dividend of 100 yen per share.  Full Article

Kyocera lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Kyocera Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,480,000 mln yen from 1,530,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 85,000 mln yen from 110,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 135,000 mln yen from 140,000 mln yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,507.05 billion yen, net income of 87.08 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kyocera Corp News

» More 6971.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials