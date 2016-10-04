Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 810,000 mln yen from 830,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 12,000 mln yen from 18,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 mln yen from 22,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 6,000 mln yen from 13,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 7.42 yen from 16.08 yen.Comments the decreased sales in core business as the main reason for the forecast.