Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)
1,452JPY
7:35am IST
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥1,452
¥1,448
¥1,456
¥1,447
292,800
627,986
¥1,920
¥1,340
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ocean Power Technologies says completes lease stage gate review, significant product performance validation milestones
Ocean Power Technologies
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding to sell properties
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:To sell two Tokyo-based properties for an undisclosed price on Sep. 30. Full Article
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 810,000 mln yen from 830,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 12,000 mln yen from 18,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 mln yen from 22,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 6,000 mln yen from 13,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 7.42 yen from 16.08 yen.Comments the decreased sales in core business as the main reason for the forecast. Full Article