Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Horiba and Hitachi Zosen are combining technologies for a venture into wastewater treatment in Southeast Asia- Nikkei

Nikkei- : Horiba And Hitachi Zosen are combining their technologies for a venture into wastewater treatment in southeast asia- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen eventually aims to increase the overseas component of its group sales from 30% to 50% - Nikkei.

Hitachi Zosen to construct garbage-burning power plant in Manila Metropolitan Area,Philippines - Nikkei

Nikkie: Burning power plant in the manila metropolitan area; project worth around 40 billion yen - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will create a special-purpose company to undertake the project- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen's garbage burning power plant expected to begin operating in the early 2020s - Nikkei.

Hitachi Zosen targets 100 bln yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei<7004.T>

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen targets 100 billion yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei .

Hitachi Zosen expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Hitachi Zosen Corp:Expects an extraordinary loss of 1.7 bln yen for FY ended March 2016.Reason is that the profitability of unit Cumberland International LLC is not approved.