Hazer says signs MOU with Primetals Technologies

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hazer Group Ltd :Hazer signs MOU with Primetals Technologies .MOU ‍to jointly investigate commercial and technical viability of utilising Hazer Technology in steel industry​.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei

June 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy's center may also design vessels ordered for Imabari or Namura - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engineers at various shipyards to be brought under new vessel, marine technology center in yokohama as of July 1 - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' new vessel & marine technology center will also tie up with peers like imabari shipbuilding, namura shipbuilding - Nikkei ‍​.

West Japan Railway to buy 70 pct stake in unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says co plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in a Tokyo-based real estate agency (target company) which is the sub-subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>, on Feb. 1, 2017 . Says transaction amount is 97 billion yen . Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to spin off real estate and related business to the target firm effect on Jan. 1, 2017 .Co will hold a 70 percent stake in the target company up from 0 percent.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries may spin off ship design division - Nikkei

: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd may spin off ship design division - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd says to focus on ship engines - Nikkei ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift plans full acquisition of UniCarriers Corp

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd <7105.T> : Says co, which is the unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>, plans to buy 65 percent stake of shares(245,375 shares) in UniCarriers Corp, from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' wholly owned unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd . Says transaction amount is 76.81 billion yen and effective date on Jan. 1, 2017 .Co will hold a 100 percent stake in UniCarriers Corp after transaction up from 35 percent.

Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei

Nikkei: Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei . Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy are in final talks to integrate their nuclear fuel businesses as early as Spring - - Nikkei .Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy expected to form joint holding co for their nuclear fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity - Nikkei.

MHI Vestas wins 92.4 MW order in Aberdeen, UK

Danish-Japanese joint venture MHI Vestas offshore wind turbine manufacturer : Says has received an order to supply 11 V164-8.0 megawatt turbines for Vattenfall-owned company, Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm Ltd. . The 92.4 megawatt European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre project will conduct testing and demonstration of next generation products and services . Says the turbines will be the first to be able to power up to 8.4 megawatt . Installation and commissioning expected in the first half of 2018 . Will deliver a service contract of up to 20 years . Says blades for the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm will be produced at the MHI Vestas blade factory on the Isle of Wight Further company coverage: [VWS.CO][7011.T] (Copenhagen newsroom) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 03;)).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to transfer injection molding machines business to unit

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T> : Says it plans to transfer its injection molding machines related business to its wholly owned unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co Ltd .Says effective date on Jan. 1, 2017.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Heavy Industries's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to transfer aircraft engine business to unit

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>: Says it to transfer its defense aircraft engine and related business to its unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. .Says transaction planned effective on April 1, 2017.