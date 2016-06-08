Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

: A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei .Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei.  Full Article

Concordia Financial Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2017
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Concordia Financial Group:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 7.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.  Full Article

Concordia Financial Group Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

