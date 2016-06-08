Concordia Financial Group Ltd (7186.T)
7186.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
588JPY
7:41am IST
588JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-0 (-0.02%)
¥-0 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
¥588
¥588
Open
¥586
¥586
Day's High
¥588
¥588
Day's Low
¥582
¥582
Volume
1,325,600
1,325,600
Avg. Vol
3,953,265
3,953,265
52-wk High
¥642
¥642
52-wk Low
¥444
¥444
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei
: A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei .Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei. Full Article
Concordia Financial Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2017
Concordia Financial Group:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 7.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017. Full Article
BRIEF-R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
No consensus analysis data available.