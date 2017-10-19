Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nissan Motor's domestic sales sank 20 pct Y-O-Y from Oct.1 to 20 on inspection scandal- Nikkei‍​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei‍​::Nissan Motor Co's domestic sales sank nearly 20% year on year from Oct. 1 to 20, falling to 12,300 units after an inspection scandal.

Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Says decided to suspend vehicle production for the Japan market at all Nissan and Nissan shatai plants in Japan.Says is considering re-inspecting unregistered vehicles at certified Nissan dealership facilities throughout Japan.Nissan motor - about 34,000 vehicles produced between Sept 20 – Oct 18, 2017 including those produced for other makers to be subject to re-inspection.Nissan motor - is considering submitting a noncompliance recall report for registered vehicles.

Nissan CEO says new Leaf will become a major part of its portfolio

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>::Nissan CEO Saikawa says new Leaf will become a major part of Nissan's portfolio, no longer a niche model.Nissan CEO says sees 'substantial' migration to electric vehicles around 2020-2025.Nissan CEO says longer range Leaf will have 60 kwh battery.Nissan CEO says longer range Leaf will have a range of more than 300 miles.

Nissan says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata bankruptcy filing

June 26 (Reuters) - :Nissan Motor Co <<<7201.T>>> says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp <<<7312.T>>> bankruptcy filing .Nissan says it and its affiliates have set aside appropriate reserves for Takata related recall costs .

Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles

Russia's Avtovaz ::Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000..CEO Nicolas Maure said increase due to improvements in the Russian economy and support from the government..Export sales seen falling to 25,000 cars in 2017, down from 30,000, due to additional tariffs on vehicle imports to Kazakhstan, Maure said..

GSR Capital nearing deal to acquire Nissan Motor's rechargeable battery unit for about $1 bln - Bloomberg

May 26 (Reuters) - :GSR Capital nearing deal to acquire control of a Nissan Motor Co. rechargeable battery unit for about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Nissan Motor repurchases 40 mln shares in October

Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>: Says it repurchased 40 million shares for 40,457,089,890 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26 .Says it repurchased 278 million shares for 283,334,455,530 yen in total as of Oct. 31.

Nissan agrees to hold Mitsubishi Motors shares for next 10 years

Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Nissan says cannot sell Mitsubishi Motors shares within 10 years of closing of alliance deal with Mitsubishi, amended from 3 years previously agreed.

Microsoft and Renault-Nissan alliance signed global multiyear deal

Microsoft Corp :Renault-Nissan alliance and Microsoft signed global, multiyear deal to partner on technologies to advance connected driving experiences.

Nissan says Aug China vehicle sales +16.6 percent y/y

Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T> says: Aug China vehicle sales total 103,800, +16.6 percent y/y, versus +8.9 percent in July . Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 805,500, +5.9 percent y/y, versus +1.7 percent a year ago Further company coverage: [7201.T] (Reporting By Jake Spring) ((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com;)).