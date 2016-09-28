Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Isuzu Motors's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Isuzu Motors Ltd <7202.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Qingling Motors says He Yong resigns as chairman

Qingling Motors Group Co Ltd <1122.HK> : Qingling Motors-...More 1. Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; 2. Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; 3. Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder <1122.HK> . He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director . Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company . Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited .Total investment is expected to be approximately 120 million US dollars.

Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 pct on the year for April-June quarter - Nikkei

Nikkei: Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 pct on the year to 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 10 pct to around 430 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Isuzu Motors likely will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei.

Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors team up to develop system supporting convoys of self-driving trucks-Nikkei

Nikkei:Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei.

Isuzu Motors completes share repurchase

Isuzu Motors Ltd:Completes repurchase of 45,000,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 49,527,874,758 yen in total, on March 24.

Isuzu Motors completes share repurchase

Isuzu Motors Ltd:Completes repurchase of 33,000,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 35,937,000,000 yen in total, on Feb. 9.

Isuzu Motors plans to repurchase shares

Isuzu Motors Ltd:To repurchase up to 33,000,000 shares of its common stock, on Feb. 9.Share repurchase price is 1,089 yen per share, the closing price of Feb. 8.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 8.

Isuzu Motors to repurchase shares

Isuzu Motors Ltd:To repurchase up to 45,000,000 shares, representing 5.4 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 60,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 9 to March 31.

Sollers OAO sells its stake in JV with Isuzu to Isuzu Motors Ltd, Sojitz Corp

Sollers OAO:Says in mid-December it sold its stake in joint venture SOLLERS-ISUZU to Japanese partners.Says 29 pct shares in JV was bought by Isuzu Motors Ltd, and 21 pct by Sojitz Corp.As a result, Isuzu Motors Ltd owns 74 pct and Sojitz Corp 26 pct voting shares in the JV.Says decision to divest its stake in the JV was made to focus on business development in strategic segments of SUVs and light commercial vehicles.