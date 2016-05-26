Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)
1,454JPY
¥26 (+1.82%)
¥1,428
¥1,424
¥1,455
¥1,423
817,300
1,667,284
¥1,455
¥1,052
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors team up to develop system supporting convoys of self-driving trucks-Nikkei
Nikkei:Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei. Full Article
HINO MOTORS to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
HINO MOTORS LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 18 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 27.Says latest dividend forecast was 20 yen per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia
* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019