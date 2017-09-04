Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honda says Aug China vehicle sales up 20.6 percent y/y

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T> says::Aug China vehicle sales total 128,671 units, up 20.6 percent y/y, versus a rise of 11.6 percent in July.Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 886,641 units, up 18.0 percent y/y, versus an increase of 22.7 percent year ago.

Maoye Communication and Network to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 28

July 24(Reuters) - Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd <000889.SZ> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 27.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 28 and the dividend will be paid on July 28.

Europol Intelligent Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 14

July 10 (Reuters) - Europol Intelligent Network Co Ltd <002711.SZ> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 6 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Honda Motor Co as of Dec 31, 2016

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc :Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd as of december 31, 2016 -sec filing.

American Honda to recall about 350,000 Civic vehicles affected in U.S.

American Honda: American Honda - to voluntarily recall about 350,000 civic coupes, sedans from 2016 model year to update software affecting electric parking brake functionality . American Honda - no crashes or injuries have been reported related to issue ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Honda says Aug China vehicle sales +36.3 pct y/y

Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T> says: Aug China vehicle sales total 106,663, +36.3 pct y/y, versus +39.5 pct in July .Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 751,176, +22.7 pct y/y, versus +34.9 pct year ago.

Honda Cars India August domestic sales of 13,941 units<7267.T>

HONDA CARS INDIA: Honda Cars India Ltd. registers monthly domestic sales of 13,941 units in August 2016 .

Honda Canada will voluntarily recall about 2,492 Civic Coupes from 2016 model year

Honda Canada: Will voluntarily recall approximately 2,492 Civic Coupes from 2016 model year . Honda discovered the issue during routine vehicle inspections at factory and has received no related customer or dealer reports .Recall to inspect rear side marker lights to determine if they illuminate properly.

Honda says July China vehicle sales +39.5 pct y/y

Honda Motor Co <7267.T> says: July China sales total 101,977 vehicles, +39.5 pct y/y, versus +31.8 pct in June .Jan-July China sales total 644,513 vehicles, +20.7 pct y/y, versus +32.8 pct year ago.

Honda Cars India July domestic sales of 14,033 units<7267.T>

HONDA CARS INDIA LIMITED: Honda Cars India Ltd. registers monthly domestic sales of 14,033 units in July 2016 . Honda Cars India Ltd - HCIL also exported a total of 212 units during July 2016 .