Edition:
India

Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,051JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)

¥81 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥5,970
Open
¥5,941
Day's High
¥6,065
Day's Low
¥5,929
Volume
711,900
Avg. Vol
1,800,198
52-wk High
¥6,168
52-wk Low
¥3,540

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says August total sales of 132,211 vehicles versus 117,864 vehicles last year . Says August total domestic sales of 119,931 vehicles up 12.3 percent ; passenger car sales 90269 units, up 4.4 percent . Says August export sales of 12,280 vehicles versus 11,083 vehicles last year .  Full Article

Suzuki Motor shuts down a Malaysian motorcycle assembly plant- Nikkei<7269.T>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Nikkei:Suzuki Motor closed a malaysian motorcycle assembly plant; will now export bikes from Japan-Nikkei . Suzuki Motor expects to assemble 1.44 million motorcycles in fiscal 2016 -Nikkei .  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India says July total sales up 12.7 pct<7269.T>
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says July total sales of 137116 vehicles versus 121,712 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125778 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year . Says July export sales of 11338 vehicles versus 11,307 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125764 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year .  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 23 pct<7269.T>
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.86 billion rupees, up 23 percent . June-quarter net sales 146.55 billion rupees, up 12.1 percent . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 12.39 billion rupees .  Full Article

Suzuki Motor Corp inked a partnership deal for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei<7269.T>
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

NIKKEI : Inked a partnership deal with a private-sector team for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei .  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India June total sales down 13.9 pct<7269.T>
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says June total sales of 98,840 vehicles versus 114,756 vehicles last year . Says June passenger cars sales of 72,551 vehicles versus 86,630 vehicles last year . Says June export sales of 6,707 vehicles versus 12,130 vehicles last year . Says co expects to recover production loss due to fire at vendor Subros, during the course of the year . Says June total domestic sales of 92,133 vehicles vs 102,626 vehicles last year .  Full Article

Suzuki Motor says CEO change
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says it names Toshihiro Suzuki as new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Osamu Suzuki, effective on June 29.  Full Article

Japan's Suzuki: undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> : undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles Further company coverage: [7269.T] (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Suzuki Motor says Osamu Suzuki's resignation from CEO
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of the board, Osamu Suzuki to resign from the position of CEO, effective on June 29.  Full Article

Suzuki halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo Further company coverage:.  Full Article

Foster Electric to acquire 99.99 pct stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND)

* Says it will acquire 99.99 percent stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND) CO., LTD., with disclosed price, effective Oct. 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

