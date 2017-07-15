Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)
3,305JPY
7:45am IST
¥-5 (-0.15%)
¥3,310
¥3,290
¥3,310
¥3,250
669,800
1,455,601
¥3,525
¥2,171
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei
July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei.Yamaha plans to use the Indonesian facilities to make motorcycle engines starting this year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to invest billions of yen between 2017 and 2019 to prepare lines with capacity for some 10,000 to 20,000 large engines a year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor Co Ltd plans to shift a portion of the production for engines larger than 700cc from Iwata factory to Indonesia - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to add more models of motorcycles in 2018 but at the same time intends to use about 20% fewer types of engines compared with 2015 - Nikkei. Full Article
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's division acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA: Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas . Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products . Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017 . YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America .Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range. Full Article
Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in Southeast Asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei
Nikkei: Yamaha Motor aims to lift global sales as high as 1.3 trillion yen ($13 bln) and bring operating profit to 74 bln yen by the end of 2018 - Nikkei .Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in southeast asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Yamaha Motor's rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A-".The rating outlook is stable. Full Article
BRIEF-Enshu says top shareholder change
* Says Yamaha Motor Co Ltd becomes co's top shareholder on Aug. 22, holding 10.23 percent stake in the co