Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen ‍for April-September half - Nikkei​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nikon's operating profit for the April-September half apparently shrank about 30% on the year‍​ - Nikkei.Nikon corp's sales likely dipped 1% to around 340 billion yen ‍for April-September half - Nikkei​.

Athersys and Nikon Cell Innovation to collaborate on MultiStem manufacturing in Japan

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc ::Athersys and Nikon Cell Innovation to collaborate on multistem commercial manufacturing in Japan.Athersys - entered manufacturing services agreement with Nikon Cell for commercial production of its stem cell therapy in Japan for ischemic stroke.Athersys - technology transfer of stem cell production methods in preparation for potential commercialization in Japan after treasure clinical study.

Nikon to offer early-retirement program for 1,000 employees

Nikon <7731.T>: Says it will offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are above 40 years old as of March 31, 2017 and over 5 years of service . Says offering period from Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 10, 2017 . The company expects 1,000 employees to take the offer . Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31 .The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees.

Nikon announces details of voluntary retirement programme

Nikon Corp <7731.T>: Nikon says to cut about 1,000 jobs through voluntary retirement . Application period is from Jan 30 to Feb 10 with retirement date of March 31, 2017 .Nikon announced on Nov 8 plans to conduct groupwide restructuring.

Hon Hai Precision buys equipment, unit Foxteq invests in Megvii Tech

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd <2347.TW> : Says unit Foxteq Holdings buys 2.27 million shares in Megvii Technology Ltd for $20 million .Says it buys machinery equipment worth T$707.7 million ($22.59 million) from Screen Finetech Solutions, T$504.4 million from Nissin Ion Equipment, T$1.3 billion from Nikon Corporation <7731.T>.

Nikon Corp sees operating profit down 25 pct to 46 billion Yen for FY - Nikkei

Nikkei: For the full year, Nikon sees operating profit down 25 pct to 46 billion Yen - Nikkei .Nikon corp will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 9 billion Yen ($84.5 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook

Nikon Corp <7731.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable.

Nikon appoints Masashi Oka as CFO

Nikon Corp <7731.T>:Says the company appoints Masashi Oka as CFO, effective June 29.

Nikon expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Nikon Corp:Expects to record 7,047 million yen impairment loss as extraordinary loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.

Hon Hai Precision Ind. to buy machinery equipment from Nikon

Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$2,482,527,920 in total from Nikon Corp.