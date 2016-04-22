SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 259,600 mln yen from 251,500 mln yen, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 23,500 mln yen from 20,500 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 23,100 mln yen from 20,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 18,800 mln yen from 15,500 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 79.28 yen from 65.36 yen.Says improvement in semiconductor equipment business as main reason for the forecast.FY 2016 revenues of 251.81 billion yen, net income of 15.48 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share from 10 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016.