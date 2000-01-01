Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)
7752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,172JPY
7:42am IST
1,172JPY
7:42am IST
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+1.03%)
¥12 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥1,160
¥1,160
Open
¥1,159
¥1,159
Day's High
¥1,173
¥1,173
Day's Low
¥1,157
¥1,157
Volume
1,326,800
1,326,800
Avg. Vol
3,039,360
3,039,360
52-wk High
¥1,181
¥1,181
52-wk Low
¥804
¥804
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei
* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage: