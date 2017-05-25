Edition:
Toppan Printing Co Ltd (7911.T)

7911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,167JPY
7:39am IST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥1,157
Open
¥1,165
Day's High
¥1,169
Day's Low
¥1,163
Volume
676,000
Avg. Vol
1,586,830
52-wk High
¥1,266
52-wk Low
¥923

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toppan Printing lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25(Reuters) - Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,092.1 yen per share, from 1,094 yen per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

Toppan Printing to raise stake in Max Ventures & Industries Ltd to 49 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T> : Says it plans to increase stake in India-based BOPP film maker Max Ventures & Industries Ltd to 49 percent via capital injection and stake acquisition .Says transaction is expected to be implemented in March.  Full Article

R&I affirms Toppan Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Toppan Printing to sell 100 pct stake in Shenzhen unit for 1.83 bln yuan
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says it will sell 100 percent stake in China-based unit Toppan Leefung Printing (Shenzhen) Co Ltd to a local industrial corporation in October .Says transaction price is 1.83 billion yuan in total.  Full Article

Toppan Printing to take over business from unit
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Toppan Printing Co Ltd:Says the co to take over sale and manufacture business for construction materials from its wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary, effective on April 1.  Full Article

