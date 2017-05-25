Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toppan Printing lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

May 25(Reuters) - Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,092.1 yen per share, from 1,094 yen per share, effective April 1.

Toppan Printing to raise stake in Max Ventures & Industries Ltd to 49 pct

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T> : Says it plans to increase stake in India-based BOPP film maker Max Ventures & Industries Ltd to 49 percent via capital injection and stake acquisition .Says transaction is expected to be implemented in March.

R&I affirms Toppan Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook stable.

Toppan Printing to sell 100 pct stake in Shenzhen unit for 1.83 bln yuan

Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says it will sell 100 percent stake in China-based unit Toppan Leefung Printing (Shenzhen) Co Ltd to a local industrial corporation in October .Says transaction price is 1.83 billion yuan in total.

Toppan Printing to take over business from unit

Toppan Printing Co Ltd:Says the co to take over sale and manufacture business for construction materials from its wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary, effective on April 1.