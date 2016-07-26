Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (7912.T)
2,710JPY
7:49am IST
¥18 (+0.67%)
¥2,692
¥2,710
¥2,723
¥2,699
283,900
791,258
¥2,768
¥1,974
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dai Nippon Printing completes repurchase of 13.2 mln shares for 15 bln yen
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 13.2 million shares for 15.00 billion yen .Says previous plan disclosed on May 12. Full Article
R&I affirms Dai Nippon Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook –R&I
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I. Full Article
Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing
Gemalto NV
Dai Nippon Printing to repurchase 17 mln shares
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 17 million shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Aug. 31. Full Article
Dai Nippon Printing to retire 17 mln shares
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will retire 17 million shares (2.5 percent stake) of its common stock on May 26 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 663. 5 million shares after the retirement. Full Article
BRIEF-Cxense expands their agreement with japanese publisher Shueisha.Inc
* JAPANESE PUBLISHER SHUEISHA INC. HAS EXPANDED THEIR AGREEMENT WITH CXENSE FOR USE OF DATA MANAGEMENT AND PERSONALIZATION SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)