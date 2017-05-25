Itochu Corp (8001.T)
Itochu offers takeover bid for shares of YANASE & CO
May 25 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp <8001.T>:* Says it offered a takeover bid for 12 million shares (or no less than 5 million shares and no more than 12 million shares) of YANASE & CO., LTD..* Offered purchase price at 540 yen per share.* Takeover bid total amount at 6.50 billion yen .* Offering period from May 26 to July 10.* Settlement starts on July 21.* Say it will raise voting power in YANASE & CO., LTD. to 65.3 percent, from 39.5 percent. Full Article
Itochu, Citic to sell goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei
Nikkei- :Itochu and Citic Group to sell Japanese foods and other goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei. Full Article
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to merge wholly owned Tokyo-based unit
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp <4739.T> : Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit CTC Life Science Corporation, effective on April 1 .Says the unit will be dissolved after transaction. Full Article
Itochu taking Ocean Pacific clothing brand to South Korea - Nikkei
Nikkei:Itochu will begin distributing american casual apparel brand Ocean Pacific in South Korea next year with a local partner - Nikkei. Full Article
Jeans Mate signs license agreement on outdoor products manufacturing with ITOCHU Corporation
Jeans Mate Corp <7448.T>: Says it has signed a license agreement with ITOCHU Corporation <8001.T>, on Sep. 30 . Agreement allows Jeans Mate to produce and sell "Outdoor Products" brand appeal production since next spring .Agreement effective date Dec. 1. Full Article
Bosideng International Holdings updates on capitalization of JPY24 bln loan<3998.HK><8001.T>
Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Connected transaction - capitalization of the JPY24 billion loan under specific mandate <3998.HK> . Entered into the subscription agreement with new surplus . Subscription price of HKD0.93 per subscription share . Nominal value of the subscription shares is approximately USD18,348.62 . New surplus conditionally agreed to subscribe and co has conditionally agreed to allot, issue aggregate of 1.83 billion new shares . Full Article
Kenedix plans commercial development project with Kenedix Retail Reit and Itochu Corp
Kenedix Inc <4321.T>:Says it entered into agreement with Kenedix Retail Reit Corp <3453.T> and Itochu Corp <8001.T> on Aug. 10, to jointly develop commercial development project. Full Article
Itochu CFO: No plans to set up independent committee to investigate its accounting practices
Itochu Corp <8001.T> Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura:No plans to set up independent committee to investigate its accounting practices. Full Article
Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei
: Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei .Citic chairman Chang Zhenming, Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji, Charoen Pokphand Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont will meet in August to work out details - Nikkei. Full Article
Itochu says it follows proper accounting procedures
Itochu Corp <8001.T> says: it follows proper accounting procedures .its views are in stark contrast to those of Glaucus Research Group. Full Article
BRIEF- Solasia Pharma to sign distributorship agreement with ITOCHU
* Says it plans to sign a distributorship agreement with ITOCHU Corp, regarding sales of the company's products in China (except Hong Kong and Macau )