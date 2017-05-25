Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Itochu offers takeover bid for shares of YANASE & CO

May 25 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp <8001.T>:* Says it offered a takeover bid for 12 million shares (or no less than 5 million shares and no more than 12 million shares) of YANASE & CO., LTD..* Offered purchase price at 540 yen per share.* Takeover bid total amount at 6.50 billion yen .* Offering period from May 26 to July 10.* Settlement starts on July 21.* Say it will raise voting power in YANASE & CO., LTD. to 65.3 percent, from 39.5 percent.

Itochu, Citic to sell goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei

Nikkei- :Itochu and Citic Group to sell Japanese foods and other goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to merge wholly owned Tokyo-based unit

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp <4739.T> : Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit CTC Life Science Corporation, effective on April 1 .Says the unit will be dissolved after transaction.

Itochu taking Ocean Pacific clothing brand to South Korea - Nikkei

Nikkei:Itochu will begin distributing american casual apparel brand Ocean Pacific in South Korea next year with a local partner - Nikkei.

Jeans Mate signs license agreement on outdoor products manufacturing with ITOCHU Corporation

Jeans Mate Corp <7448.T>: Says it has signed a license agreement with ITOCHU Corporation <8001.T>, on Sep. 30 . Agreement allows Jeans Mate to produce and sell "Outdoor Products" brand appeal production since next spring .Agreement effective date Dec. 1.

Bosideng International Holdings updates on capitalization of JPY24 bln loan<3998.HK><8001.T>

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Connected transaction - capitalization of the JPY24 billion loan under specific mandate <3998.HK> . Entered into the subscription agreement with new surplus . Subscription price of HKD0.93 per subscription share . Nominal value of the subscription shares is approximately USD18,348.62 . New surplus conditionally agreed to subscribe and co has conditionally agreed to allot, issue aggregate of 1.83 billion new shares .

Kenedix plans commercial development project with Kenedix Retail Reit and Itochu Corp

Kenedix Inc <4321.T>:Says it entered into agreement with Kenedix Retail Reit Corp <3453.T> and Itochu Corp <8001.T> on Aug. 10, to jointly develop commercial development project.

Itochu CFO: No plans to set up independent committee to investigate its accounting practices

Itochu Corp <8001.T> Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura:No plans to set up independent committee to investigate its accounting practices.

Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei

: Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei .Citic chairman Chang Zhenming, Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji, Charoen Pokphand Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont will meet in August to work out details - Nikkei.

Itochu says it follows proper accounting procedures

Itochu Corp <8001.T> says: it follows proper accounting procedures .its views are in stark contrast to those of Glaucus Research Group.