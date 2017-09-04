Edition:
Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

764JPY
7:50am IST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
¥754
Open
¥754
Day's High
¥765
Day's Low
¥754
Volume
3,598,400
Avg. Vol
7,309,232
52-wk High
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marubeni and commercial trade firm to cut stake in Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock to 0 pct
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4(Reuters) - Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd <300388.SZ>:Says Marubeni Corp <<<8002.T>>> and a Beijing-based commercial trade firm, who are persons acting in concert, plan to jointly sell entire 14.9 percent stake in the company.  Full Article

DMCI Holdings says Maynilad signed a loan agreement with JICA
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 

June 13 (Reuters) - DMCI Holdings Inc ::Maynilad Water Services signed a 10.8 billion pesos loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and 3 of Japan’s largest private commercial banks.Agreement to fund Maynilad's non-revenue water and water expansion capital expenditure projects for next four years.  Full Article

Marubeni to raise an objection to the judgment
Monday, 22 May 2017 

May 22 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:* Say South Jakarta-based supreme court made a judgment on the lawsuit filed by five units of Sugar Group.* According to the judgment, the company and other three defendants are requested to pay compensation of $250 million .* Says it will raise an objection to the judgment .  Full Article

Marubeni announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the firms who bid for personal protective equipment supply ordered by Tokyo City, including the co.  Full Article

Marubeni plans subordinated loan of 250 bln yen
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Marubeni corp <8002.T> :Says it plans to take out an eternity subordinated loan worth 250 billion yen in total.  Full Article

Marubeni: to raise 250 bln yen through perpetual subordinated loans
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: to raise 250 billion yen ($2.47 billion) through perpetual subordinated loans Further company coverage: [8002.T] ($1 = 101.1200 yen).  Full Article

R&I affirms Marubeni's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Marubeni to acquire minority stake in Portuguese gas supplier-Nikkei<8002.T>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Marubeni & other investors to form special-purpose co that will buy 20%-plus interest in Galp Gas Natural Distribuicao -Nikkei . The deal will leave Marubeni Holding a roughly 10% stake in GGND, worth an estimated 10 billion yen or so - Nikkei .  Full Article

Noble Energy commences production at gunflint in the Gulf Of Mexico
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Noble Energy Inc: Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico . Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation . Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day . Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d .Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility.  Full Article

InfraREIT comments on Hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Infrareit Inc : Infrareit inc says comments on hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged . Exchange between Hunt and Marubeni had no effect on hunt's fully-diluted ownership of Infrareit . Deal had no effect on hunt's obligations under lock-up agreement between hunt and co which was executed in connection with infrareit's 2015 IPO .Hunt exchanged shares of infrareit common stock for equal number of partnership units in operating partnership held by unit of Marubeni Corp.  Full Article

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

