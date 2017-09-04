Marubeni Corp (8002.T)
764JPY
7:50am IST
¥10 (+1.26%)
¥754
¥754
¥765
¥754
3,598,400
7,309,232
¥773
¥515
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Marubeni and commercial trade firm to cut stake in Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock to 0 pct
Sept 4(Reuters) - Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd <300388.SZ>:Says Marubeni Corp <<<8002.T>>> and a Beijing-based commercial trade firm, who are persons acting in concert, plan to jointly sell entire 14.9 percent stake in the company. Full Article
DMCI Holdings says Maynilad signed a loan agreement with JICA
June 13 (Reuters) - DMCI Holdings Inc
Marubeni to raise an objection to the judgment
May 22 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:* Say South Jakarta-based supreme court made a judgment on the lawsuit filed by five units of Sugar Group.* According to the judgment, the company and other three defendants are requested to pay compensation of $250 million .* Says it will raise an objection to the judgment . Full Article
Marubeni announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the firms who bid for personal protective equipment supply ordered by Tokyo City, including the co. Full Article
Marubeni plans subordinated loan of 250 bln yen
Marubeni corp <8002.T> :Says it plans to take out an eternity subordinated loan worth 250 billion yen in total. Full Article
Marubeni: to raise 250 bln yen through perpetual subordinated loans
Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: to raise 250 billion yen ($2.47 billion) through perpetual subordinated loans Further company coverage: [8002.T] ($1 = 101.1200 yen). Full Article
R&I affirms Marubeni's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Marubeni to acquire minority stake in Portuguese gas supplier-Nikkei<8002.T>
Nikkei: Marubeni & other investors to form special-purpose co that will buy 20%-plus interest in Galp Gas Natural Distribuicao -Nikkei . The deal will leave Marubeni Holding a roughly 10% stake in GGND, worth an estimated 10 billion yen or so - Nikkei . Full Article
Noble Energy commences production at gunflint in the Gulf Of Mexico
Noble Energy Inc: Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico . Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation . Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day . Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d .Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility. Full Article
InfraREIT comments on Hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged
Infrareit Inc
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co