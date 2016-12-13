Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Toyota Tsusho's rating at "A+" and says stable outlook – R&I

Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Toyota Tsusho to transfer domestic insurance agent business to TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION

Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>:Says it plans to transfer its entire domestic insurance agent business to wholly owned unit TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION on July 1, 2017.

Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.

Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two units Tomen Electronics, Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei<8015.T>

Nikkei: Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two wholly owned units Tomen Electronics and Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei . New company sees annual sales of around 460 billion yen, based on figures for the year ended in March - Nikkei .Merging two semiconductor trading houses will conclude major restructuring - Nikkei.

Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>

Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei .

Toyota Tsusho Corp decreases stake in Lilycolor to 9.8 pct from 14.9 pct

Lilycolor Co Ltd <9827.T>:Says Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T> decreased stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 14.9 percent on May 19.

Toyota Tsusho lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Toyota Tsusho Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 8,150,000 million yen from 8,400,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 140,000 million yen from 154,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 128,000 million yen from 139,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 44,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 125.07 yen from 99.48 yen.Comments that revaluation of business value and impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast.

Toyota Tsusho's stake in Lilycolor to decrease

Lilycolor Co Ltd:Says Toyota Tsusho's voting rights in Lilycolor to decrease to 14.94 pct from 20.12 pct, and Toyota Tsusho's holding stake in Lilycolor to decrease to 14.43 pct from 19.43 pct.Effective March 2.

Lilycolor cancels capital and business alliance with Toyota Tsusho

Lilycolor Co Ltd:Cancelled a business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho on Feb. 12.