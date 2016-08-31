Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsui, JBIC to sign letter of interest in Rushydro stake-sources

Rushydro : Japan's Mitsui <8031.T> and Japan Bank for International Cooperation [JBIC.UL] plan to sign a memorandum of interest with Russian state-owned hydroelectric power generating company Rushydro in buying up to 4.9 percent of Rushydro shares, two sources told Reuters. . The memorandum may be signed during a forum in Russia's Vladivostok this week, but there is no final agreement to make the deal, a source familiar with the companies' plans and a Russian government official said. . Rushydro declined to comment. Further company coverage: [HYDR.MM] (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova) ((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com)).

Alert Logic Partners with Mitsui for Japan expansion

Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T> :Alert Logic says strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co Ltd; as part of strategic relationship, Mitsui made a capital investment in alert logic.

Starzen signs business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd

Starzen Co Ltd <8043.T> : Says it has formed a business and capital alliance with Mitsui Co Ltd <8031.T> . Says through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on the overseas business expansion and development . Says through the capital alliance, Starzen will sell 1,333,300 shares to Mitsui, at the price of 3,191 yen per share, or 4,254,560,300 yen in all, through private placement . Says Mitsui will become the top share holder of Starzen, with 15,549 voting rights (16.69 percent), up from 2,216 voting rights (2.78 percent) .Effective date May 31.

Mitsui & Co: to raise 350 bln yen via syndicated loans

Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T> says: to raise 350 billion yen ($3.22 billion) via syndicated loans Further company coverage: [8031.T] ($1 = 108.7700 yen).

Mitsui & Co Ltd to dissolve Mitsui & Co. LNG Investment

Mitsui & Co Ltd:Says wholly owned subsidiary Mitsui & Co. LNG Investment Limited to be dissolved and liquidated after transfer its business firm to Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Mitsui lowers consolidated full-year net profit outlook for FY 2016

Mitsui & Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for net profit to a loss of 70,000 mln yen from 190,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 39.05 yen from 106.00 yen.Says related market condition as main reason for the forecast.

Mitsui & Co Ltd to dissolve and liquidate subsidiary

Mitsui & Co Ltd:Says to dissolve and liquidate subsidiary Mitsui & Co. Texas Chlor-Alkali, Inc.Says planned completes the liquidation of the subsidiary before the end of March.

Mitsui R&I affirms Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd's rating at "AA-" and changes outlook to negative from stable

Mitsui & Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook changed to negative from stable.

Mitsui lowers consolidated full-year outlook and issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Mitsui & Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 7,100 mln yen from 7,400 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 1,900 mln yen from 2,400 mln yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,602.17 billion yen, net income of 56.50 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 32.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.

Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu

Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.