Aug 11 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd <8032.HK>::HY net loss attributable to equity shareholders amounted to HK$134.5 million, comparing to a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of HK$24.7 million.‍Group recorded HY consolidated revenue of HK$137.5 million, up 0.5 percent​.

Viva China Holdings Ltd <8032.HK>: Inside information positive profit alert <8032.HK> . Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the equity holders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to significant improvement in revenue and gross profits for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .