Viva China Holdings Ltd (8032.HK)
8032.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.67
Open
HK$0.66
Day's High
HK$0.67
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
416,800
Avg. Vol
1,849,279
52-wk High
HK$0.96
52-wk Low
HK$0.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Viva China says HY net loss attributable was HK$134.5 mln
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd <8032.HK>::HY net loss attributable to equity shareholders amounted to HK$134.5 million, comparing to a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of HK$24.7 million.Group recorded HY consolidated revenue of HK$137.5 million, up 0.5 percent. Full Article
Viva China issues positive profit alert<8032.HK>
Viva China Holdings Ltd <8032.HK>: Inside information positive profit alert <8032.HK> . Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the equity holders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to significant improvement in revenue and gross profits for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
BRIEF-Viva China establishes Sports Cultural Industry Fund with Huarong Zhifu
* LP2 and GP, entered into limited partnership agreement with LP1
