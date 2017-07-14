Edition:
Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

19,170JPY
7:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-10 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
¥19,180
Open
¥19,180
Day's High
¥19,240
Day's Low
¥18,920
Volume
714,000
Avg. Vol
1,250,650
52-wk High
¥19,240
52-wk Low
¥8,733

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 

July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.8 billion ($125.09 million).Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$750 million.  Full Article

R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 19 May 2017 

May 19(Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I .  Full Article

Tokyo Electron announces merger between two wholly owned units
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 

Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says its wholly owned unit which located in Yamanashi prefecture, will be merged with another wholly owned unit B which located in Iwate prefecture, on July 1 .Says the Yamanashi prefecture based unit will be the surviving company, and the other one will be dissolved.  Full Article

Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "" .Says rating outlook stable from negative.  Full Article

Tokyo Electron raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Tokyo Electron Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 112 yen per share from 94 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016.  Full Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy equipment and facilities from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of equipment and facilities at T$1,623 million from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron.  Full Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from Hitachi High-Technologies, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research International Sarl
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,939 million from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research International Sarl.  Full Article

Au Optronics subsidiary to buy LCD production equipment from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Au Optronics Corp:A Kunshan-based subsidiary to buy a batch of LCD production equipment at T$1,825,106,000 from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC.  Full Article

United Microelectronics subsidiary to buy machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

United Microelectronics Corp:A Xiamen-based circuit manufacture subsidiary to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,099,366,493 from Tokyo Electron.  Full Article

