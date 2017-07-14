Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML

July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.8 billion ($125.09 million).Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$750 million.

R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

May 19(Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I .

Tokyo Electron announces merger between two wholly owned units

Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says its wholly owned unit which located in Yamanashi prefecture, will be merged with another wholly owned unit B which located in Iwate prefecture, on July 1 .Says the Yamanashi prefecture based unit will be the surviving company, and the other one will be dissolved.

Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei

Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook

Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "" .Says rating outlook stable from negative.

Tokyo Electron raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Tokyo Electron Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 112 yen per share from 94 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy equipment and facilities from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of equipment and facilities at T$1,623 million from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from Hitachi High-Technologies, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research International Sarl

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,939 million from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research International Sarl.

Au Optronics subsidiary to buy LCD production equipment from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC

Au Optronics Corp:A Kunshan-based subsidiary to buy a batch of LCD production equipment at T$1,825,106,000 from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC.

United Microelectronics subsidiary to buy machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

United Microelectronics Corp:A Xiamen-based circuit manufacture subsidiary to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,099,366,493 from Tokyo Electron.