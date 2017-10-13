Edition:
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd (8047.HK)

8047.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.68
Open
HK$0.68
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.68
Volume
13,072,000
Avg. Vol
20,840,077
52-wk High
HK$0.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Ocean Fishing Holdings enters MOU to buy 65 pct stake in Lianyungang Anni Ocean Fishing Co
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd <8047.HK>:Enters MOU for proposed acquisition of 65 percent stake in Lianyungang Anni Ocean Fishing Co for RMB8 million​.  Full Article

Sky Forever says change of chairman and appointment of co-CEO<8047.HK>
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Appointment of executive directors, change of chairman and appointment of co-chief executive officer . Liu Rongsheng appointed as an executive director and chairman of the board . Chu Ping Hang appointed as an executive director .Cheng Jiang, executive director, resigned as chairman and appointed as co-CEO.  Full Article

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group announces placing of new shares<8047.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <8047.HK> . Says the company and the placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Deal for placing price of hk$0.10 per placing share . Pursuant to deal co conditionally agreed to place through placing agent up to 335.8 million placing shares .  Full Article

SkySky Forever Supply Chain Management says unit enter into supplemental mou with potential vendor<8047.HK>
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: The purchaser (a wholly owned subsidiary) enter into a supplemental mou with the potential vendor . Supply chain - mou in relation to proposed acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company for cash consideration of hk$24 million . Says pursuant to the supplemental mou, the purchaser shall pay hk$5 million to the potential vendor .  Full Article

Sky Forever says unit enters into MoU with potential vendor<8047.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Non-legally binding memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition <8047.HK> . Deal for total cash consideration of approximately hk$24 million . Unit entered into a non-legally binding mou with the potential vendor .  Full Article

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group updates on MOU on strategic cooperation
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group:Voluntary announcement memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation.Shenzhen Sky Forever a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company entered into a mou with Zhongmao Yuhua.Says mou in relation to the formation of a strategic cooperation relationship.  Full Article

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into placing agreement

* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$226 million

