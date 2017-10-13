Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Ocean Fishing Holdings enters MOU to buy 65 pct stake in Lianyungang Anni Ocean Fishing Co

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd <8047.HK>:Enters MOU for proposed acquisition of 65 percent stake in Lianyungang Anni Ocean Fishing Co for RMB8 million​.

Sky Forever says change of chairman and appointment of co-CEO<8047.HK>

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Appointment of executive directors, change of chairman and appointment of co-chief executive officer . Liu Rongsheng appointed as an executive director and chairman of the board . Chu Ping Hang appointed as an executive director .Cheng Jiang, executive director, resigned as chairman and appointed as co-CEO.

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group announces placing of new shares<8047.HK>

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <8047.HK> . Says the company and the placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Deal for placing price of hk$0.10 per placing share . Pursuant to deal co conditionally agreed to place through placing agent up to 335.8 million placing shares .

SkySky Forever Supply Chain Management says unit enter into supplemental mou with potential vendor<8047.HK>

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: The purchaser (a wholly owned subsidiary) enter into a supplemental mou with the potential vendor . Supply chain - mou in relation to proposed acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company for cash consideration of hk$24 million . Says pursuant to the supplemental mou, the purchaser shall pay hk$5 million to the potential vendor .

Sky Forever says unit enters into MoU with potential vendor<8047.HK>

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Ltd <8047.HK>: Non-legally binding memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition <8047.HK> . Deal for total cash consideration of approximately hk$24 million . Unit entered into a non-legally binding mou with the potential vendor .

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group updates on MOU on strategic cooperation

Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group:Voluntary announcement memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation.Shenzhen Sky Forever a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company entered into a mou with Zhongmao Yuhua.Says mou in relation to the formation of a strategic cooperation relationship.