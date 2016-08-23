Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Competition Commission of India approves JV between Gerdau S.A, Sumitomo Corp & Japan Steel Works<5631.T><8053.T>

Competition Commission of India: CCI approves formation of joint venture between Gerdau S.A., Sumitomo Corporation and the Japan Steel Works Ltd . Further company coverage [GGBR4.SA] [8053.T] [5631.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Sumitomo Corp to start selling fuel cells for commercial vehicles - NIKKEI<8053.T>

NIKKEI:Sumitomo Corp to start selling fuel cells for commercial vehicles through partnership with California-based manufacturer US hybrid - Nikkei.

Musashi Seimitsu Industry to transfer 25 pct stake in Hay Holding GmbH to Sumitomo Corp

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Ltd <7220.T>: Says it plans to transfer 25 percent stake in wholly owned unit Hay Holding GmbH to Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> .Says Hay Holding GmbH is auto parts maker, based in Germany.

Sumitomo to transfer sunlight stand business to metalwork unit

Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> :Says it plans to transfer its sunlight stand business to its wholly owned metalwork subsidiary, effective on Oct. 1.

Sumitomo Corp: To get $350 mln for sale of stake in Indonesia copper-gold mine

Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>: to get 36 billion yen ($350 million) for sale of entire stake in Indonesia copper-gold mine .higher copper prices and mine developments may trigger receipt of another 21 bln yen as part of Indonesia copper-gold mine sale.

SUMITOMO CORP invests in biomass fuel manufacturing business in Brazil

SUMITOMO CORP:Signed a contract to acquire up to 20 percent of Cosan Biomassa S.A.Co, Cosan S.A have begun strategic collaboration for development of sugarcane pellet business through cosan biomassa.

SUMITOMO revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

SUMITOMO CORP:Says the company revised the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 7,800,000 mln yen from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Net profit forecast revised to 100,000 mln yen from an undetermined value.Earnings per share revised to 80.13 yen from an undetermined value.FY 2016 revenues of 8,526.49 billion yen, net income of 226.62 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SUMITOMO says consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016 uncertain and affirms dividend

SUMITOMO CORP:Amended consolidated full-year outlook for FY ending March 2016 to uncertain values, due to impairment loss from a nickel project in Madagascar.Affirms year-end dividend at 25 yen per share.