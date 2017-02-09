Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Madison Wine says unit and Bartha entered into subscription agreement

Madison Wine Holdings Ltd <8057.HK> : Perfect Zone, as subscriber, and Bartha Holdings, as issuer, entered into subscription agreement . Bartha Holdings conditionally agreed to issue, exchangeable bonds for a consideration of HK$150mln . Pursuant to deal perfect zone agreed to subscribe for, and Bartha agreed to issue exchangeable bonds .Unit and CVP Holdings, entered into acquisition agreement; perfect zone conditionally agreed to acquire CVP Asset Management for HK$14mln.

Madison Wine says unit enters into subscription agreement

Madison Wine Holdings Ltd <8057.HK> : Perfect zone as subscriber and CVP Capital as issuer entered into subscription agreement . Subscription shares at subscription price of hk$14 million which will be payable in cash .Pursuant deal Perfect Zone agreed to subscribe for, and CVP Capital agreed to allot and issue subscription shares.

Madison Wine Holdings enters into non-legally binding MOU

Madison Wine Holdings Ltd:Company and the potential vendor entered into the non-legally binding MOU.Mou in relation to the proposed acquisition.