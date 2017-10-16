Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hmv Digital China says Aid Treasure acquires 640 million ordinary shares of co ​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hmv Digital China Group Ltd <8078.HK>:AID Treasure acquired 640 million ordinary shares of co from Brave Knight Limited on 13 October 2017​.‍After completion of acquisition, AID Treasure was interested in about 21.34 percent of entire issued share capital of co​.

HMV Digital China appoints Ho Gilbert Chi Hang as executive director

HMV Digital China Group Ltd <8078.HK> : Ho Gilbert Chi Hang has been appointed as an executive director . Chau Sai Ho Charles has resigned as an executive director of company .Appointed Li Mau as an executive director and co- chairman of company.

China 3d Digital Entertainment's unit to buy 70 pct stake in Parkway Licensing<8078.HK>

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd <8078.HK>: Deal for hk$7mln . Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and the company entered into the sale and purchase agreement with vendors . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares representing about 70% in aggregate of the issued share capital of plc . Vendors are fung yu hing, wong wing kwong and ingate international co; "plc" is Parkway Licensing co .

China 3D Digital Entertainment enters into sale and purchase agreement with vendors<8078.HK>

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd <8078.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the acquisition of panorama group and involving the issue of consideration shares under specific mandate <8078.HK> . Deal for hk$35 million . Says issue price of hk$0.725 per consideration share . Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and the company entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendors .

China 3D Digital Entertainment says co entered into a joint investment agreement<8078.HK>

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd <8078.HK>: Voluntary announcement - joint investment agreement <8078.HK> . Says company entered into a legally binding joint investment agreement . Pursuant to the joint investment agreement, the investment amount of the movie is approximately RMB80 million .

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd entered into sale and purchase agreement II

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd:On 1 April 2016 vendor, purchaser and the company entered into the sale and purchase agreement II.Deal for consideration of HK$91.9 million.Pursuant to agreement the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, representing approximately 18.37% of the issued share capital of the Target Company.

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd entered into the sale and purchase agreement

China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd:Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement.Pursuant to Purchase Agreement the Vendor has agreed to sell and transfer the Sale Shares to the Purchaser, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase the Sale Shares from the Vendor.The Consideration for the Acquisition is the sum of HK$13,600,000, which shall be settled and discharged by the Purchaser by cash payable to the Vendor on Completion of HK$6,600,000 plus the Adjustment Amount and by issue of the Convertible Bonds by the Company.