China Innovationpay Group Ltd <8083.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in relation to a possible acquisition <8083.HK> . Says consideration for the proposed acquisition is expected to be approximately hk$4.11 billion . Consideration shall be satisfied by the allotment and issuance of the shares of the company to the sellers . The company, target co and current shareholders of target co entered into mou . Target group is principally engaged in providing online and offline solutions to Mobile retailing in PRC .