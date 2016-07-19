China Innovationpay Group Ltd (8083.HK)
8083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-2.22%)
HK$-0.01 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$0.45
HK$0.45
Open
HK$0.44
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.46
HK$0.46
Day's Low
HK$0.44
HK$0.44
Volume
11,900,000
11,900,000
Avg. Vol
12,731,143
12,731,143
52-wk High
HK$0.73
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Innovationpay updates on MOU in relation to a possible acquisition<8083.HK>
China Innovationpay Group Ltd <8083.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in relation to a possible acquisition <8083.HK> . Says consideration for the proposed acquisition is expected to be approximately hk$4.11 billion . Consideration shall be satisfied by the allotment and issuance of the shares of the company to the sellers . The company, target co and current shareholders of target co entered into mou . Target group is principally engaged in providing online and offline solutions to Mobile retailing in PRC . Full Article
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group clarifies on news articles
* Confirms certain rumours which appeared on internet recently saying that acquisition has been terminated are untrue
No consensus analysis data available.