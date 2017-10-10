Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Li Bao Ge Group ‍announces disposal of 15 mln shares by controlling shareholder Zhao Tian​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>::Announces disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​.On Oct. 6, 2017, ‍Zhao Tian disposed of 15 million shares for about HK$72​ million.

Li Bao Ge Group updates on acquisition of issued shares of Profit Shiner Investment

Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK> : Directors (including all independent non-executive directors) resolved to exercise right of first refusal . Deal at consideration of hk$1.8 million .Pursuant to exercise of right of first refusal, purchaser, unit of company, entered into acquisition agreement with vendor, Tsang Kwok Hing.

Li bao ge group expects to record a loss after tax nine months ended 30 September

Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>- : For nine months ended 30 September 2016 expected to record a loss after tax .Loss-making position for period was mainly attributable to I-Square restaurant, which was closed in november 2015.

LI Bao Ge Group issues profit warning<8102.HK>

LI Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>: Gp-profit warning . Group is expected to record a loss after tax for the period as compared with a profit after tax recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2015 .Expected result due to I-Square restaurant, which was closed in November 2015.