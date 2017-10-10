LI Bao Ge Group Ltd (8102.HK)
6.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.25 (-3.72%)
HK$6.72
HK$6.71
HK$6.71
HK$6.40
700,000
1,173,889
HK$8.20
HK$2.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Li Bao Ge Group announces disposal of 15 mln shares by controlling shareholder Zhao Tian
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>::Announces disposal of shares by controlling shareholder.On Oct. 6, 2017, Zhao Tian disposed of 15 million shares for about HK$72 million. Full Article
Li Bao Ge Group updates on acquisition of issued shares of Profit Shiner Investment
Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK> : Directors (including all independent non-executive directors) resolved to exercise right of first refusal . Deal at consideration of hk$1.8 million .Pursuant to exercise of right of first refusal, purchaser, unit of company, entered into acquisition agreement with vendor, Tsang Kwok Hing. Full Article
Li bao ge group expects to record a loss after tax nine months ended 30 September
Li Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>- : For nine months ended 30 September 2016 expected to record a loss after tax .Loss-making position for period was mainly attributable to I-Square restaurant, which was closed in november 2015. Full Article
LI Bao Ge Group issues profit warning<8102.HK>
LI Bao Ge Group Ltd <8102.HK>: Gp-profit warning . Group is expected to record a loss after tax for the period as compared with a profit after tax recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2015 .Expected result due to I-Square restaurant, which was closed in November 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group announces disposal of 15 mln shares by controlling shareholder Zhao Tian
* On Oct. 6, 2017, Zhao Tian disposed of 15 million shares for about HK$72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)