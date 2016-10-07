Edition:
Honbridge Holdings Ltd (8137.HK)

8137.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$1.71
Open
HK$1.71
Day's High
HK$1.74
Day's Low
HK$1.67
Volume
8,074,000
Avg. Vol
8,978,783
52-wk High
HK$1.92
52-wk Low
HK$0.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honbridge Holdings' unit to sell ‍high performance ternary lithium-ion powered battery pack to Volvo Car
3:42pm IST 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK>:Unit to sell ‍high performance ternary lithium-ion powered battery pack to Volvo Car.  Full Article

Honbridge says Zhi Charles wholly withdrew his action against co
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK> :On 7 october 2016, plaintiff, Zhi Charles wholly withdrew his action against company.  Full Article

Honbridge Holdings enters sales agreement<8137.HK>
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - sales agreement <8137.HK> . Forever New Energy, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the sales agreement with Ninghai Zhidou . Entered into the sales agreement with Ninghai Zhidou in relation to the sales of lithium-ion battery modules .  Full Article

Honbridge Holdings issues positive profit alert<8137.HK>
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK>: Positive profit alert <8137.HK> . Says group is expected to record a significant profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected profit was mainly attributable to the decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration payable to votorantim .  Full Article

Honbridge Holdings issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Friday, 22 Jan 2016 

Honbridge Holdings Ltd:Group is expected to record a significant loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Significant loss was mainly attributable to the expected significant impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets.  Full Article

Honbridge Holdings Ltd News

