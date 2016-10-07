Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honbridge Holdings' unit to sell ‍high performance ternary lithium-ion powered battery pack to Volvo Car

Honbridge says Zhi Charles wholly withdrew his action against co

Honbridge Holdings enters sales agreement<8137.HK>

Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - sales agreement <8137.HK> . Forever New Energy, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the sales agreement with Ninghai Zhidou . Entered into the sales agreement with Ninghai Zhidou in relation to the sales of lithium-ion battery modules .

Honbridge Holdings issues positive profit alert<8137.HK>

Honbridge Holdings Ltd <8137.HK>: Positive profit alert <8137.HK> . Says group is expected to record a significant profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected profit was mainly attributable to the decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration payable to votorantim .

Honbridge Holdings issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Honbridge Holdings Ltd:Group is expected to record a significant loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Significant loss was mainly attributable to the expected significant impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets.