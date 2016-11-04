Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Vanguard Group expects to record an increase in loss for three months ended 30 September 2016

China Vanguard Group Ltd <8156.HK>- : Expected to record a significant increase in loss attributable to equity holders of company for three months ended 30 september 2016 .Increase attributable to a decline of over 50% in revenue contributions from group's self- service lottery business.

China Vanguard Group enters cooperation agreement with Liaoning Sports Lottery Issuance Centre<8156.HK>

China Vanguard Group Ltd <8156.HK>: Voluntary announcement - cooperation agreement with Liaoning Sports Lottery Issuance Centre <8156.HK> . The company, through unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Liaoning Sports Lottery Issuance Centre . Deal with Liaoning Sports Lottery Issuance Centre for the provision of innovative marketing technology services . Group shall provide its proprietary bluetooth low energy enabled interactive in-store marketing technology solution, Yao Cai .

China Vanguard says Chow Chun Hong resigned as group regional chief financial officer<8156.HK>

China Vanguard Group Ltd <8156.HK>: ...more resignation of group regional chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative <8156.HK> . Chow Chun Hong has resigned as the group regional chief financial officer .

China Vanguard expects decline in revenue of over 50% for nine months ended 31 march<8156.HK>

China Vanguard Group Ltd <8156.HK>: Expected to report a decline in revenue of over 50% for the nine months ended 31 March 2016 . The group is expected to report a net loss for the nine months ended 31 March 2016 . Expected results mainly attributable to significant decline in revenue contributions from group's self-service lottery business .