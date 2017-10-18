Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Regenerative Medicine International says unit to sell Shaanxi Aimiya​ to third party

Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd <8158.HK>::Unit entered into deal to sell 100 percent stake in Shaanxi Aimiya​ to third party buyer.Estimated gain on disposal of about RMB28.6 million to be recorded in group's FY ending Dec. 31, 2017​.Unit to also sell loan to third party purchaser; consideration for SPA and loan RMB40 million​.

China Regenerative Medicine International says Cui Zhanfeng will be appointed as Chairman

China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd <8158.HK>: Cui zhanfeng will be appointed as chairman and non-executive director of company .Wong sai hung will be re-designated from chairman to vice-chairman.

China Regenerative Medicine International enters into a collaboration agreement

China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd <8158.HK> : Entered into a collaboration agreement with University Of Hong Kong ("HKU") and Innovation And Technology Commission of HKSAR . Estimated cost of project is approximately hk$8.8 million . Pursuant to collaboration agreement, co shall hold all intellectual property rights arouse from project in its sole name Source (http://bit.ly/2cqmyUV) Further company coverage: [8158.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

China Regenerative Medicine International enters MOU regarding proposed sale and purchase of cell and stem cell business<8158.HK>

China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd <8158.HK>: Crmi-joint announcement for the memorandum of understanding in relation to the proposed sale and purchase of cell and stem cell business <8158.HK> . Says HKLST and CRMI entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding . MOU in relation to proposed sale of certain companies engaged in cell and stem cell business held by CRMI group to HKLST .

China Regenerative Medicine unit enters into loan agreement<8158.HK>

China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd <8158.HK>: Discloseable transaction provision of the loan to an independent third party . Unit entered into a loan agreement with the borrower . Deal for HK$50 million . Borrower an independent third party incorporated in the British Virgin Islands .