Next Generation Satellite Communications update on legal action against NEO Telemedia

Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd : Update on legal action against NEO Telemedia Limited . Arch and Hillgo have filed an inter parte summons on 13 october 2016 in high court of Hong Kong . Summons was filed applying for an order to appoint Vincent Fok & Daniel Chow to be provisional liquidator of NEO .Hearing date for application has been scheduled for 28 october 2016.

Neo Telemedia says high court dismissed appeal at hearing on 26 september 2016

Neo Telemedia Ltd <8167.HK> : High court dismissed appeal at hearing on 26 september 2016 .Reference is made to announcement of neo telemedia limited dated 27 may 2016.

Neo Telemedia updates strategic cooperation framework agreement<8167.HK>

Neo Telemedia Ltd <8167.HK>: Strategic cooperation framework agreement <8167.HK> . Says on 1 August 2016, Guangdong bluesea and cnooit entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreementagreement .

Next Generation Satellite Communications updates on legal action against Neo Telemedia<8167.HK>

Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd : Update on legal action against neo telemedia limited) . Says on 7 July 2016, neo also filed an application for stay of execution of the order . Arch capital and hillgo Asia limited served a statutory demand on neo telemedia on 29 June . Statutory demand requiring neo to pay the sum of hk$144 million .

Neo Telemedia updates on legal proceedings<8167.HK>

Neo Telemedia Ltd <8167.HK>: Directors do not expect that order would result in any material adverse impact on operation and financial position of group . In high court hearing held on 13 June 2016 court granted order (the "order") in favour of original action plaintiffs for sum of HK$144 million .

Neo Telemedia updates on legal proceedings<8167.HK>

Neo Telemedia Ltd <8167.HK>: Says received summons between arch capital as 1st plaintiff, hillgo Asia as 2nd plaintiff and the company as defendant . Says company is seeking legal advice on the summons . Application on part of original action plaintiffs for tomlin order that co failed to redeem the convertible notes on 5 April 2016 .

Neo Telemedia issues positive profit alert<8167.HK>

Neo Telemedia Ltd <8167.HK>: Positive profit alert . The group is expected to record a profit attributable to the owners of the company for the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Expected result primarily due to the gain on disposal of hch investments limited .

Neo Telemedia updates on acquisition of properties

Neo Telemedia Ltd:Unit and vendor entered into the property acquisition agreements.Deal for RMB62 million.Pursuant to agreement purchaser has agreed to purchase and the vendor has agreed to sell the properties.

Neo Telemedia Ltd updates on Weicaifu business cooperation agreement

Neo Telemedia Ltd:Weicaifu business cooperation agreement.Subsidiary of the company, entered into the weicaifu business cooperation agreement.Deal with Shanghai wexfin information services and taiping general insurance.Bees financial, Shanghai wexfin and taiping general insurance Ningbo branch shall cooperate in the internet-based investment and wealthy management services.