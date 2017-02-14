Edition:
SkyNet Group Ltd (8176.HK)

8176.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.69HKD
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$7.69
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
132,707
52-wk High
HK$10.46
52-wk Low
HK$4.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Skynet Group says unit entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Skynet Group Ltd <8176.HK> : Unit entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement with chinese academy of medical science bio- medical engineering research institute .Parties agreed to form a strategic cooperation relationship in research and development of medical robotics in prc.  Full Article

SkyNet group issues profit warning<8176.HK>
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

SkyNet Group Ltd <8176.HK>: Group-profit warning <8176.HK> . Says expected that the group will record a loss of not less than hk$40.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Increase in loss is mainly attributable to increase in cost of sales relating to wifi business as the group . Mainly attributable to increase in cost of sales relating to wifi business .  Full Article

SkyNet Group updates on legal proceedings<8176.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

SkyNet Group Ltd <8176.HK>: Group received a notice of appeal dated 16 June 2016 filed by Shum as appellant in court of appeal of high court of Hong Kong . Shum requested court of appeal to order 8 June 2016 order be set aside and that co's solicitor pay back amount of HK$47.8 million into court .  Full Article

SkyNet Group updates on legal proceedings<8176.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

SkyNet Group Ltd <8176.HK>: During the hearing, court allowed the company's application and struck out Shum's action with an order for costs . Court further ordered that the amount of HK$47.8 million being the payment into court by Shum .  Full Article

