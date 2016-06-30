Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit China Holdings enters subscription agreements<8207.HK>

Credit China Holdings Ltd <8207.HK>: Enters subscription agreement b with subscriber b Central China International Investment Company Ltd . Co entered into subscription agreement a with Cheer Hope Holdings for an aggregate principal amount of US$45 million . Pursuant to subscription b, subscriber b agreed to subscribe for convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million .

Huarong International Financial says unit and Credit China Holdings entered subscription agreement<0993.HK><8207.HK>

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd <0993.HK>: Interest fin-discloseable transaction subscription of convertible bonds <0993.HK> . The convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$500 million . Unit as the subscriber and Credit China Holdings Limited as the issuer entered into the subscription agreement .

Credit China Holdings Ltd says co entered into the share purchase agreement with BitFury Group

Credit China Holdings Ltd:Says the company, entered into the share purchase agreement with Bitfury Group.Deal for consideration of US$30 million.

Credit China Holdings Ltd enters into acquisition agreement

Credit China Holdings Ltd:Discloseable transaction acquisition of 51% equity interest in the target involving issue of consideration shares under general mandate.Deal for price of 174 mln yuan.Says entered into the agreement with the seller and the target.