Takashimaya lowers conversion price for 2018 due and 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

May 23 (Reuters) - Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>:* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,439.3 yen per share, from 1,442.2 yen per share.* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,339.7 yen per share, from 1,342.4 yen per share.* Effective March 1.

Takashimaya plans to dissolve JV established with Nomura

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it plans to dissolve a joint venture established with Nomura Co Ltd <9716.T> , effective on Sep. 30 . JV was has been engaged in sale of sundries accessories and interior decorations .Says the co and Nomura is holding a 50 percent stake respectively.

Takashimaya amends conversion price for convertible bonds

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it amended the conversion price to 1,442.2 yen per share from 1,445 yen for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants .Says it amended the conversion price to 1,342.4 yen per share from 1,345 yen for the 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants.

Takashimaya sells stake in Dayeh Takashimaya

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it sold entire holding 20 million shares (50 percent stake) in Taiwan-based co Dayeh Takashimaya to a Taiwan-based firm that engaged in real estate business, on May 16 .Says Transaction price T$492 million.

R&I affirms Takashimaya Co Ltd‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook

Takashimaya Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Takashimaya's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.