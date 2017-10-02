Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marui Group updates share repurchase status

Oct 2(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it bought back 703,100 shares for 1.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.Says it accumulatively repurchased 4.3 million shares for 6.89 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.

Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.Says it accumulatively repurchased 3.6 million shares for 5.79 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31.

Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23

May 23(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.

MARUI unit completes sale of property at 13 bln yen

Marui Group <8252.T> :Says its unit to completes sale of property (land and building) located in Tokyo, Japan, at about 13 billion yen, on Sept. 30.

Marui Group repurchases 9,936,400 shares for 15 bln yen

Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>: Says it repurchased 9,936,400 shares for about totally 15 billion yen as of Sep. 21 .Says previous release disclosed on May 12.

R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and stable outlook

Marui Group <8252.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-" .Says rating outlook stable.

Marui Group repurchases 5,589,400 shares

Marui Group <8252.T>: Says it repurchased 5,589,400 shares at 8,893,532,600 yen in total by now .Says is planed to repurchase 10 million shares (4.1 percent stake) on May 12.

Marui Group to repurchase 10 mln shares

Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 10 million shares, representing a 4.1 percent stake, for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Sep. 30.

MARUI GROUP completes share repurchase

MARUI GROUP CO LTD:Completes repurchase of 8,611,600 shares of its common stock, at the price of 14,999,906,500 yen in total, on March 18.

MARUI GROUP to repurchase shares

MARUI GROUP CO LTD:To repurchase up to 12 mln shares of its common stock, representing 4.78 pct of outstanding during the period from Nov. 9 to March 31, 2016.To raise up to 15 bln yen in total.