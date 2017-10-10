Oct 10 (Reuters) - Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>:‍Victor River Ltd enters agreement to place up to 740 million ordinary shares of company ​.

Haitian Energy International Ltd <8261.HK>: Inside information positive profit alert <8261.HK> . Group is expected to record substantial increase of unaudited profit attributable to equity holders of the company for HY . Increase in profit was mainly due increase in precipitation in shouning county and zhouning county in Fujian province .