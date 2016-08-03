China Trustful Group Ltd (8265.HK)
8265.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.64%)
HK$0.05 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$3.04
HK$3.04
Open
HK$3.04
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.18
HK$3.18
Day's Low
HK$3.04
HK$3.04
Volume
548,000
548,000
Avg. Vol
606,233
606,233
52-wk High
HK$4.00
HK$4.00
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Powerwell Pacific issues positive profit alert<8265.HK>
Powerwell Pacific Holdings Ltd <8265.HK>: Positive profit alert <8265.HK> . Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit after taxation as compared to that for the six months ended 30 June 2015 . Such increase in profit after taxation was due to increase in turnover and higher profit margin arising from prc silverware business . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.