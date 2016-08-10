AGTech Holdings Ltd (8279.HK)
8279.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.70%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Open
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's High
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's Low
HK$1.38
HK$1.38
Volume
1,456,000
1,456,000
Avg. Vol
4,104,653
4,104,653
52-wk High
HK$1.71
HK$1.71
52-wk Low
HK$1.21
HK$1.21
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AGTech says Cheng Guoming resigns as executive director and CFO<8279.HK>
AGTech Holdings Ltd <8279.HK>: Cheng Guoming resigned as an executive director and the chief financial officer of the company . Zhou Haijing has been appointed as an executive director and the chief financial officer . Bai Jinmin and Liang Yu resigned as executive directors . Sun Ho continues to be appointed by company as the company's chief executive officer, an executive director and the chairman of the board . Full Article
BRIEF-Agtech Holdings says unit and Paytm Holding entered into JV agreement
* Ali Fortune Investment Holding Limited, controlling shareholder of company, is indirectly held as to 60% by Alibaba Holding and as to 40% by Ant Financial
No consensus analysis data available.